Local Charities, Non-profits Say Donations at an All Time Low Due to the Pandemic

by Mattie Davis

Charities, non-profits, and organizations across the community are struggling to get donations as events are being cancelled and concern rises for financial situations.

Each year, the Montgomery Zoo hosts their “Zoobilation” fundraiser. This was until 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Now, as concern rises because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, they are once again calling off the relied upon event.

They aren’t the only ones losing funding. Charities, non profits, and organizations across the community are seeing fewer donations.

The American Cancer Society and this River Region United Way said this isn’t only due to event cancellations but that donors are getting laid off and retiring more than ever.

Organizations are now thinking outside the box when it comes to fundraising ideas, moving away from event based fundraising and towards online events and building personal relationships.