Macon County High Speed Chase Ends with Standoff in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says troopers were involved in a highspeed chase Tuesday evening. The chase started in Macon County and ended in Montgomery on Interstate 85, near exit 6.

The pursuit began after the driver refused to stop when troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over for speeding. The chase ended when the driver crashed the vehicle and wasn’t able to drive any further.

Troopers were able to then barricade the vehicle as they negotiated with the driver. As of Tuesday night, the driver is in custody.

There is no further information regarding this incident. Stay with Alabama News Network as the rest of this story unfolds.