One Man Travels 50 States to Spread Awareness on Veterans’ Suicide

by Ja Nai Wright

A veteran has been travelling across the US to help prevent veteran suicides. Wednesday he reached the state of Alabama, the 39th on his journey.

“I’m doing 50 pushups at all 50 state capitols in 50 days,” shared Darren Hafford during a stop in Columbus Sunday. “I’m hoping to let other veterans know that might be struggling that help is out there.”

Hafford served four years active duty in the United States Marine Corps and six years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He said each push up helps to spread awareness for his cause.

The pushup challenge has roots in the 2012 Veteran’s Administration report that said veterans are 21 percent more likely to die to suicide than civilians and that, on average, 22 veterans a day die to suicide.

A group of Marines and a sailor decided to raise awareness for struggling veterans by starting the challenge in 2015. It went viral in 2016 and people ranging from everyday people to celebrities took part in the challenge.

Hafford says he hopes struggling veterans see the challenge and know that they are not alone.

For more information on Hafford’s journey, or to help support veterans’ mental health awareness, visit his 50 State Capitols in 50 Days website.

Also visit the Alabama Department of Veterans’ Affairs for local help.