by Alabama News Network Staff

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Police in Decatur say a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at an overpass at Beltline Road near Veterans Drive.

The male victim was struck under the overpass, police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said. His name has not been released.

Police were investigating the incident throughout the night on Tuesday.

