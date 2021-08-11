Selma Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man pleads guilty to the sexual abuse of a child — just before he was about to stand trial for the crime.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says a jury was being selected for the trial — when Terrance Sanders of Selma decided to plead guilty instead.

“He did a blind plea, which means the judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report. He’ll be sentenced at a later date. He’s facing up to 20 years. It’s a 10 to 20 year sentence,” said Jackson.

“We had DNA evidence too, of course. And so, that’s another reason I think the defendant plead guilty.”

Jackson says Sanders had sexual contact with an 8 year old female at GWC Homes — in June of 2015.

He says Sanders was 22 years old at the time of the incident.

“He comes over. And at some point in the night, he molests this child,” Jackson said.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation that a grown person would do a child like that. There’s just no excuse for that. That’s below low.”

Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old — is a Class B felony.

Jackson says Sanders will be sentenced within the next few months. And his office is pushing for the maximum sentence — allowable by law.