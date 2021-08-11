The Heat Goes On!

by Shane Butler

We’re in the midst of a typical hot and humid weather pattern. Temps continue to reach the lower to mid 90s for highs. We don’t see this changing anytime soon. Fortunately, there’s relief from the heat in the form of showers and storms. These will be common during the late afternoon heating. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. This familiar weather setup will be sticking around through the weekend.

Down in the tropics, we continue to track T.S. Fred. Its forecast to move through the central Caribbean and end up in the southeastern gulf Saturday. We expect a northward movement through the eastern gulf. An eventual landfall along the northern gulf would come sometime Sunday night into early Monday. The current NHC track would keep most of our area on the western side of the storm. This would keep the more significant impacts to our east over GA,FL, and SC. Any shift westward with the track would increase the impacts around here. At this point, it’s a wait and see as the storm has several obstacles to overcome the next several days.