UPDATE: Search Begins for New Superintendent for Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network brought you team coverage of the announcement that Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore would be retiring when her contract ends in June. Now the school board is beginning the search for her replacement.

“We want somebody that can take us to the next level, and we will ask for input from elected officials, from the business community, from the faith community and just from the community, from the school community, from the teachers. We want to get the very best person for this job,” Montgomery County school board president Clare Weil said.

Moore has suggested that the school board make use of a search firm to find qualified candidates.

During her time as superintendent, Moore led the schools during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She also saw the state intervention over the school system lifted and witnessed voters approving a property tax hike that will help fund school improvements.

“I’ve been doing this for a long long time, and I’ve already retired once, so when I came to Montgomery, it was for a short six month period of time. I was asked to stay a couple of more years, and it rolled over a couple of more years, and so I think it’s a natural progression that at some point, you get to a place where its time to retire and let somebody else do it,” Moore said.

“She has done an absolute amazing job getting us to this point, and whoever does come into this job has got a firm foundation ready to go, ready to zoom,” Weil said.