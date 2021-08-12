Alabama Teacher of the Year Awarded New Car Thanks to Alfa Insurance

by Carrington Cole

Alabama announced its 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year recipient. She has also been awarded a brand new set of wheels to use for the next year to help further educate her students.

Kimberly Johnson is an intervention coordinator for Auburn Junior High School. She has been teaching for almost 24 years and was nominated for this award by her fellow peers.

Alfa Insurance and the Alabama Farmers have provided Johnson a brand new 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. She is thankful for the new car will use it to travel to her students homes for tutoring.

Kimberly Johnson had this to add about being awarded Alabama’s Teacher of the Year, “The ability to have access to get to where I need to go, especially for the state as a representative, but just, often times people don’t realize that school extends the four walls of the buildings and often times we have to go tutor, we have to go meet kids, we have to do lots of things that are outside of what you think would be inside a normal school day.”

As Alabama’s Teacher of the Year, Johnson will serve as an official spokesperson for education and is Alabama’s official candidate for the National Teacher of the Year Award.