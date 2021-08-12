Alabama Leads Nation in Coronavirus Positivity Rate

If new cases continue to rise, Alabama will surpass all-time numbers for hospitalizations and new COVIDS-19 cases.

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama now leads the nation in coronavirus positivity rates at 24%.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says that some Alabama Counties have positivity rates as high as 40%.

The rise in cases is being fueled by unvaccinated citizens, and the highly transmissible delta variant.

At the time of writing, only 5% of ICU beds were available statewide.

In Alabama, the state is recording more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

Harris says at this rate, Alabama will surpass all time highs for hospitalizations and new infections.

There have been breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, but according to Dr. Harris, ” A vaccine does not prevent you from getting the virus, but the chance of getting seriously ill, or dying, is slim to none.”

Harris says 0.001% of coronavirus deaths have been from vaccinated people.

There are also reports of critical patients being flown out of state because of the lack of ICU beds.