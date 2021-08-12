Alabama Prison Guard Charged Over Alleged Payments

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officer has been jailed on felony charges after evidence found in an inmate’s cellphone indicated the guard was doing business illegally with the prisoner.

Court documents show Tericus Dinkins, a correctional officer at Kilby prison, was charged Tuesday with promoting prison contraband and using his position for personal gain. An inmate was allegedly found at Kilby with a cellphone that contained communications indicating financial transactions with Dinkins.

Dinkins allegedly told investigators he brought both drugs and phones, which are illegal in prison, into the lockup.

