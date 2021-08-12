Alabama’s New Medical Cannabis Commission Holds Organizational Meeting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 14-member Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission held its first meeting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery.

The organizational meeting is the first step in setting up the state’s medical marijuana program, which the Alabama Legislature approved earlier this year. Alabama is joining 35 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing marijuana-based products to be used to treat people with certain health conditions.

“The task before you is big,” Gov. Kay Ivey said to the group.

The commission must set up rules on how marijuana is grown, manufactured into products and sold. It has a deadline of September 1, 2022.

A registry of patients and caregivers must also be developed.

Dr. Steven Stokes of Dothan was chosen as chairman of the commission.