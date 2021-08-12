ASU Soccer: Alabama State picked to win conference title

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Alabama State was picked to repeat as the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion in the preseason poll on a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, released by the conference Thursday morning.

The Lady Hornets tallied a league-leading eight first place votes and 148 total points, ahead of Grambling State with a pair of first place votes and 138 total votes. Alabama A&M (118) and Jackson State (114) round out the top four selections.

Prairie View A&M (106) was picked to finish fifth, followed by Southern (89), Texas Southern (76), Alcorn State (55), UAPB (50), and Mississippi Valley State (45).

Alabama State claimed the regular season championship last season and have won three of the last five postseason tournaments. They are looking to become the first repeat champion since they pulled off the feat in 2016-17.

Alabama State opens the 2021 season with an exhibition match against Troy at the ASU Soccer Complex on Friday, August 13. Kick is set for 6 pm and admission is free to all home soccer matches, with Alabama State being a mask-mandatory campus.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University soccer, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateWSC (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.