D.A. Bailey holds Back to School Bash In Montgomery

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery county district attorney’s office along with other organizations teamed up for a back-to-school bash. There was fun games, live music and food. In addition to the fun, organizers also gave out school supplies and knowledge about resources that can help parents and their children with the transition back into the classrooms.

The event was held on Thursday August 11th from 6-8 pm. The overall message from organizers at the event was that;

“we want students to go back to school safely, we want them to know that they are cared about supported we know that there is a lot they have been going through we want this to just be a stress free fun night for everybody to just kind of take a break and enjoy each other.”

The first day for Montgomery Public school’s is Monday August 16th.