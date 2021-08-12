Hyundai Celebrates Production of Five Million Vehicles in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has reached a milestone with the production of its five millionth vehicle at its plant in Montgomery.

Production at the plant began in May 2005 with the 2006 Sonata. The five millionth vehicle was a Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle that was built on July 27.

According to Hyundai, HMMA has produced 2,562,880 Sonatas, 1,489,568 Elantras, 908,779 Santa Fes, 36,989 Tucsons, and 1,784 Santa Cruzes.

“The 5 millionth vehicle represents a tremendous achievement for Hyundai Motor North America. We could not have achieved this success without the strong leadership and commitment of our team members in Alabama. Hyundai will continue to invest and grow throughout the region,” said José Muñoz, Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

“Reaching today’s milestone in HMMA’s storied history in Alabama would not have been possible without the energy and enthusiasm of our valued team members, the dependability of our supplier network and unwavering support of state and local governments,” said HMMA President and CEO Ernie Kim.

HMMA recently completed a plant expansion to support the addition of its fourth and fifth models, the Tucson and Santa Cruz, that joined Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe.