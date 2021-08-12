Inmate is Accused of Escaping from Work Release Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate they say escaped from a Childersburg facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections says Donald Edward Graham Jr. escaped from the Childersburg Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center on Tuesday.

Graham was serving time on charges of distribution of a controlled substance and burglary.

Graham was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, denim jeans, and a white hat. He is 5′ 11” and weighs 258 pounds.

It’s the second escape reported at the Childersburg facility this year. In April, another inmate escaped from the work release facility. He later surrendered to authorities.

