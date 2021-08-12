Police Search for Man Following Abduction of Young Child

by Alabama News Network Staff

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Albertville police say an 11-month-old child is safe after they were abducted from their home early Wednesday morning.

It has been reported that a man entered the home around 4:30 a.m., assaulted the child’s mother before fleeing the home with the child that they both share. The man and woman reportedly have another child together.

The child was later found unharmed after police got a tip from a man who has been identified as Armando Garcia Morales. A person using that name on social media later challenged authorities’ accounts of what transpired in a public post on Facebook.

