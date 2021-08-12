Typical Summer Afternoon Storms, And Fred Is Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Thursday will be a normal August day in Alabama: hot, humid, with the chance for afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms. Not every location will receive rain, but those who do can expect a heavy downpour and frequent lightning. Highs will be well into the 90s, with heat indices nearing and exceeding 100.

TONIGHT: Tonight will also be an all too familiar summer night. As the rain chances decrease throughout the afternoon, a lingering shower is possible in the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy skies will be present, and it will be a muggy evening. Expect lows in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Expect more of the same for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances are looking slightly lower, but in typical fashion, not everybody should expect to see rain. A Heat Advisory may be issued as heat indices will exceed 100 and near 105-107, which is the danger range.

IN THE FUTURE: The next several days feature not much change weather wise, with temperatures hovering in the mid 90s, and heat indices exceeding 100. Tropical Depression Fred is expected to make “landfall” somewhere east of Panama City as of right now sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. Temperatures will fall slightly as it makes its’ way inland, but then temperatures will rebound into the mid 90s by mid next week.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED: Fred has weakened slightly overnight as it makes land interaction with Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Fred is being monitored as it traverses over land, as this land interaction will help weaken the storm. However, the Gulf waters are very warm as of right now, and is ready to aid any kind of strengthening for tropical storms. The National Hurricane Center is currently not forecasting Fred to strengthen into a hurricane, but things can change over the next couple of days.