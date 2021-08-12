Visitation Suspended Temporarily at Montgomery County Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily suspending onsite inmate visitation at the Mac-Sim Butler Detention Facility starting Monday, August 16, 2021.

According to a news release, the suspension is as a result of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Sheriff’s office says it is ” committed to keeping the public safe and meeting the needs of the courts as we address the present health crisis. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our safety protocols and procedures as needed.”