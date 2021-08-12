What the Tech? Check Out Samsung’s New Foldable Phone

by Alabama News Network Staff

A few years ago I decided to stop reviewing every new smartphone released by Apple, Samsung, Google, LG and others. I made the decision because it seemed about the only thing to say was “the camera is better”, “the screen is better”, or “it’s faster”.

At some point in recent years, we reached a point where advances in smartphone technology were only interesting to the nerdiest of viewers.

Now comes a new smartphone that’s completely different. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

It’s the third iteration of Samsung’s line of foldable phones. The first version, released in 2018 was interesting but never generated the buzz expected from a smartphone/tablet.

The knock on the original Samsung Fold is that it didn’t quite fold flat and the foldable screen, understandably wasn’t quite as dazzling as the OLED screens that were coming with every other phone.

I think maybe Samsung got that all ironed out with the Fold Z3.

Unveiled Wednesday the Fold Z3 is available for pre-order at the whopping price of $1,500 or $1,800 (more on that later).

Steve Van Dinter from Verizon had one of only a few of the phones outside of Samsung’s unveiling event and let me play around with it for a bit and see some of its best features. One, in particular, caught my eye.

While watching certain videos on the phone/tablet, you get more than one image. Propped up on a table so it’s sort of a stand and screen, the phone gives the appearance of a TV monitor and broadcast switcher. The primary image is on the top half of the screen and I had four other camera angles positioned on the bottom.

I can tap any of those images to bring it to the larger screen. Van Ditmer told me Samsung is working with studios now to bring that technology to broadcast sporting events and concerts.

“You can see the people on stage, and you’re the producer. You’re the director. You choose what you want to watch, so if you want to zoom in to one of the performers on stage, I can do that,” Van Ditmer explained.

While watching a demo featuring a performance at the Grand Old Opry, I switched from multiple stage angles and to one-shot angles of Vince Gill and another of Emmylou Harris and another of a guitar player.

I couldn’t help but imagine what watching a football game would be like.

Like other Galaxy phones, the Fold Z3 has three rear-facing cameras, standard, telephoto, and wide-angle while the selfie camera is embedded under the glass rather than placed in a notch which allows the Fold Z3 to truly have an edge to edge screen.

Folded, the Fold is more like a smartphone though a bit narrower in width. Unfolded as a table the screen is 7.3″ with barely a ridge or ripple down the middle of the screen where it folds.

Now, that price. It is one of the most expensive smartphones on the market but doing the math, it’s similar in price to an iPhone 12 paired with an iPad.

Will it actually be worth the high price tag? It will be to some, especially to people who do some traveling and would like to carry as few devices as possible. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is equipped with 5G capability.

You can pre-order it now for shipping on August 27th