14- Year-Old Girl Accused of Stabbing Student at Alabama High school

by Alabama News Network Staff

McCALLA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a high school student was stabbed at his school outside Birmingham. The stabbing happened late Thursday morning at McAdory High School in McCalla. Officials say the suspect – a 14-year-old girl – was taken into custody.

Jefferson County sheriff’s Sgt. Joni Money said the girl allegedly stabbed the 14-year-old boy after a disagreement. Money said the boy was driven in a private vehicle to Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

