7th Annual ‘EatMGM’ Restaurant Week Kicks Off, Friday

by Kay McCabe

Montgomery’s 7th annual restaurant week, EatMGM, returns for this year with 10 days of deals, online contests, and social media promotions. Organized by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, EatMGM runs from August 13 to 22.

“It was everything that I would want if I sat down at a southern restaurant, which I did, and ordered a southern breakfast plate,” said Sharon Downing, who’s visiting Montgomery for the first time.

During this 10-day celebration, diners are challenged to get out (or order in) and enjoy the area’s amazing local restaurants.

“Restaurants are a very important part of our local economy,” said Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, “Montgomery is a tourist destination. People from all over the country and over the world are coming here and what they want to have is a great experience and food is a big part of that.”

Different types of restaurant will be showcasing what they bring to the capital city, like newly-opened restaurant Plant Bae, owned by Quebe Merritt.

Merritt says she’s excited to show off her plant-based soul food, “We really want them to get a taste of Montgomery, understand soul food, but see that we put love in our vegetables without adding meat or dairy.”

For more information on EatMGM Restaurant Week visit here.