Auburn Police Seek Man in Connection to Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say they want to find 22-year-old Khalif Da’Quan Kellum of Opelika. Police say warrants for Kellum’s arrest are outstanding for hindering prosecution first degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say Kellum is being sought in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ca’Darius Deshun Whatley. Police say on Thursday, Whatley was shot at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of South College Street. He died at the scene.

Police say Whatley had been interacting with two known acquaintances and was shot by one of them.

Today, police arrested 19-year-old Jakavian Keon Brooks of Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with murder. Brooks was also arrested in obedience to an unrelated warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Brooks is being held on a $151,500 bond.

Kellum is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 315 pounds.

Police say if you have information on Kellum’s whereabouts, or any other information connected to the investigation, contact detectives at (334) 501-3140, call the tip line at (334) 246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at (334) 501-3100.