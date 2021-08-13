August Pattern Persists With Hot Temps, Afternoon Storms, And Active Tropics

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Another typical August day is expected; very hot, pretty humid, with the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could be on the stronger side, which is typical for summer thunderstorms. Threats include heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the potential for flash flooding. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s, but heat indices could approach or exceed 100, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity! Model data is indicating that today will remain mostly clear with abundant sunshine.

TONIGHT: With the exception of a couple of passing showers in the afternoon and early evening hours, tonight will be mostly clear. A humid feeling night will most likely be in store, which is typical for this time of year. Expect lows in the low to mid 70s, but an overall clear night.

TOMORROW: Saturday will feature more of the same, with temperatures in the mid 90s, heat indices around 100, and afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances are slightly more elevated for Saturday according to model data.

IN THE FUTURE: After the next few days feature hot temperatures, temperatures begin to trend downward as we expect Tropical Depression Fred to enter the Gulf and give us some impacts. After Fred moves through, rain chances hold steady around 40%, and temperatures will slowly begin to rebound to the mid 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Fred is struggling currently as it interacts with the northern coast of Cuba. The National Hurricane Center still expects a northwestern track into the Gulf of Mexico, but does not expect any strengthening beyond a Tropical Storm.

However, a new area is being monitored in the central Atlantic tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. This storm is currently expected to take a similar path to Fred, but does not seem to be headed for the Gulf as of right now.