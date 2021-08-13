Hot Weekend Then Wet Early Next Week

by Shane Butler



This weekend is looking hot with temps managing low to mid 90s for highs. We could even approach the upper 90s in spots. Some areas will see an afternoon shower or storm. Not everyone will them but where they do occur you can expect some cooling relief from the heat. This will be the setup for both Saturday and Sunday.

Down in the caribbean, Tropical Depression Fred continues to move westward. The tropical system strengthens and becomes a tropical storm again Saturday. It moves northwestward over the eastern gulf Saturday and Sunday. Strengthening continues likely but the NHC keeps it below hurricane strength for now. A landfall would come early Monday somewhere along the northwest panhandle of Florida. The tropical system moves northward through our area Monday into Tuesday. Rain and gusty winds will be likely as the center of the storm move right over us. Any more westward track would put our eastern counties in a severe/tornado threat. We are monitoring this and will keep you posted. The remnants of Fred move away from us Wednesday but moisture lingers and a good chance for more rain lingers over us though the rest of the work week.