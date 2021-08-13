LIFE Academy Will Opens its Doors For the First Time For The New School Year

by Ja Nai Wright

LIFE Academy is on the campus of the old saint Jude’s Church and they will be opening their doors for the first time on August 16th.The founder of the academy spoke about plans they have in place for Covid- 19 protocols, masks will be mandatory among other changes.

“We do have a plan in place that we could adapt which would be a hybrid um wear students would be able to access both virtual and in person but the instruction would happen in person.”

Since the school is not under MPS they are under the same guidelines.

“I don’t want my parents to feel fear because in that freedom i decide to make a choice that is more reckless than wise, we are following through with not only what science says but also what the district is doing as well because they are authorizes and they have been at this for a while so while yes we can do something new there is a lot of wisdom in the old.”

Ms. Debnam also says that she wants the students so feel safe and ready to learn in their new environment. Some never having been in a classroom before.

“They are going to enjoy being their they can have hands on learning they are going to be heard, they are going to learn how to use their power in a productive way.”

LIFE Academy is also scheduling early release for their first week of school.