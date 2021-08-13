Montgomery Police Investigate Thursday Night Shooting that Left 2 Injured

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

MontgomeryshootingsMontgomery police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left two people injured.

The shooting happened around 9:30  in the 52 hundred block of Slash Pine Drive.

One woman was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A man was also injured in the shooting. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 215-stop.

Categories: Crime, Montgomery, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts