Troy Regional Medical Center Limits Visitation Due to Covid

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy Regional Medical Center is limiting its visitation starting today because of the rapid increase in covid-19 cases.

The hospital will allow inpatient visitation for end of life situations or in the case of minors, having a parent or caregiver present.

For outpatient surgery, one person will be appointed as the primary caregiver.

Any other visitation will be case by case.