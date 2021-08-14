Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting from May.

Police say they have charged 29-year-old Derrick Harris of Montgomery with murder.

Harris is charged with killing 26-year-old Solomon Hughes of Montgomery. Police say on Sunday, May 9, shortly after midnight, police responded to the 1100 block of West Boulevard after receiving a report of shots fired.

Police say that Hughes had already been taken by personal vehicle to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Harris is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.