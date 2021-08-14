TRACKING FRED: Remnants Still Expected to Strengthen, Track Shifts Westward

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking the remnants of Fred, which are expected to strengthen. The track of the storm has shifted westward, putting Montgomery in the stronger eastern side of the circulation once the storm makes landfall.

The National Hurricane Center says watches may need to be issued for the Alabama coast later in the weekend.

While Fred is currently disorganized, the storm is expected to pass west of the lower Florida Keys this afternoon, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Monday, and move inland over

the northern Gulf coast Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Fred is expected to re-develop into a tropical depression on Sunday, with gradual strengthening to a tropical storm expected after the system re-develops.

Despite the uncertainty, you should be prepared for Fred to affect Alabama in the coming days. As always, the side that is to the right of the center of circulation is where you can expect the majority of the impact to occur. On the latest track, Montgomery is now on that eastern side.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app:

iPhone – Android

Our weather app will have the latest storm track that you can monitor around the clock, as you can see in the image above from Saturday afternoon.

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination.

Alabama News Network will bring you coverage on-air, online and on your phone over the next few days.

Weather Authority: Twitter – Facebook

Weather Authority Web Page

Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips

Watches & Warnings

Live Interactive Radar

Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery