by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Union Springs man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bullock County.

State troopers say 39-year-old Kareem Hooks was driving on Alabama Highway 51 at around 2:48 this morning. Investigators say his car crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on. Hooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about six miles south of Midway. State troopers are continuing to investigate.