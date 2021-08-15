ADPH Announces Winners of TikTok COVID-19 Vaccination Video Contest

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced the winners of its TikTok COVID-19 vaccination video contest. The contest was held as a way to encourage young people to protect themselves from the virus.

The contest was announced last month. People from the ages of 13-29 were eligible to submit videos which showed themselves being vaccinated or explained the reasons for getting vaccinated.

A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel selected four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card. Winners were determined based on creativity, originality and popularity. All videos must have used the tags @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH.

Winners were announced on the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account and promoted on ADPH social media.

Videos may be viewed at https://www. alabamapublichealth.gov/ covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.

The winners of $250 Visa gift cards are:

Olurotimi Kukoyi @rotimi.k https://www.tiktok.com/@ rotimi.k/video/ 6988965687784000774

Sarah @g3n3ricusername https://www.tiktok.com/@ g3n3ricusername/video/ 6986825442896416005

Allie @allieloehr https://www.tiktok.com/@ allieloehr/video/ 6990234923915283717

Jaken @trolleygreen https://www.tiktok.com/@ trolleygreen/video/ 6987575927710551302

ADPH wants to remind everyone that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than age 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at an ADPH vaccination location.