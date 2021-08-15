Fred Strengthens Back to Tropical Storm; Alabama Remains in Path

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking Fred, which has re-strengthened into a tropical storm. The track of the storm has shifted back slightly eastward. Montgomery remains in the stronger eastern side of the circulation once the storm makes landfall.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is now in effect from the Alabama/Florida state line to Ochlockonee, Florida, which is just west of Tallahassee This watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. A Tropical Storm Warning will likely be required for portions of that area later today.

On the forecast track, the system will cross the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today, cross the

east-central and northern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and move inland along the northern Gulf coast Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

In South-Central and Southeast Alabama, 3 to 6 inches of rain can be expected with isolated maximum storm totals of 9 inches. Heavy rainfall across portions of southern Alabama could lead to areal,

urban, small stream and river flooding impacts.

Our weather app will have the latest storm track that you can monitor around the clock, as you can see in the image above from Sunday morning.

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination.

Alabama News Network will bring you coverage on-air, online and on your phone over the next few days.

