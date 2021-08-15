Lee Home Opener Canceled after Player’s Death

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mckeedimitri

The home opening game between Lee and Daphne at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl has been canceled after the death of Lee football player Dimitri McKee.

McKee died Friday. He was an offensive tackle for the Generals.

Lee and Daphne were scheduled to play Saturday.

The Daphne Trojans posted a message on Twitter saying their prayers are with the McKee family and with the Lee Generals.

