Lee Home Opener Canceled after Player’s Death
The home opening game between Lee and Daphne at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl has been canceled after the death of Lee football player Dimitri McKee.
McKee died Friday. He was an offensive tackle for the Generals.
Lee and Daphne were scheduled to play Saturday.
The Daphne Trojans posted a message on Twitter saying their prayers are with the McKee family and with the Lee Generals.
Our prayers are with the McKee & Lee-Generals Family. Due to this difficult time, the game on Saturday, August 21 will not be played. The entire #trojannation sends our deepest condolences, thoughts, & prayers to Dimitri’s family & team🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/y1qnKgFHQh
— Daphne Trojans Fball (@DaphneFBTrojans) August 15, 2021