Montgomery Police Investigating Stabbing

Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing.

Lt. Raymond Carson tells Alabama News Network the stabbing happened late Friday night. Police responded to a hospital where a man was receiving treatment for cuts and a stab wound. The injuries were non-life threatening.

Police say the man told him that he was stabbed in the 800 block of Clayton Street as he was involved in an altercation with several other people.

That location is just west of Interstate 65, near downtown.

Carson says there is no other information available as the investigation continues.