Two Killed in Two Shootings in Troy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police are investigating two shootings that happened just before midnight Saturday night that left two people dead.

The first shooting happened at 11:44 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Hubbard Street where they found a 52-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound. No other information has been released.

The second shooting happened just minutes later, at 11:55 p.m. Police say this shooting happened in the 100 block of West Fairview Street. Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Troy Regional Medical Center.

Police say a second victim, also a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. One of the men died at the hospital. The other was treated and released.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that these two shootings are related. Troy police ask that anyone who may have information in either of these cases to call them at (334) 566-0500.

The bodies of the two deceased victims will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy. Police have not released any names at this time.

