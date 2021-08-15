Typical Summer Afternoon Today, Fred Gaining Strength

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Temperatures have not been as hot as usual, with most places hovering around 90 throughout the day. Radar started to get active around noon, as isolated to scattered showers and storms have basically blanketed south and central Alabama. While the rain and storms will clear out, cloudy skies will still persist throughout the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will hang around tonight, but rain and storms will be moving out. Expect lows in the low to mid 70s, with muggy conditions prevailing.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be well below average tomorrow ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fred. Showers and storms are possible throughout the day. High temperatures will only be in the mid 80s, with the potential for some places seeing the upper 80s.

8 DAY: High temperatures for Monday will be well below average throughout the day, only in the mid 80s as we anticipate the arrival of Tropical Storm Fred Monday evening into Tuesday morning. For Tuesday, temperatures will also only be in the mid 80s as Tropical Storm Fred arrives. Temperatures will begin to rebound after that, climbing back into the low 90s with the typical afternoon showers and storms.

TROPICAL STORM FRED: What was once the remnants of Fred has restrengthened as it entered the Gulf of Mexico, and is posing a threat to our area. Fortunately, Fred’s track has shifted back eastward, which will lessen the potential impacts for south and central Alabama. Models are still in some disagreement as to where Fred’s landfall location will be, as well as the strength at landfall. For now, models are honing in from Destin to Panama City as the area of landfall. As the track has shifted eastward, the potential for severe weather and tornadoes in our area have started to trend downward. The farther east the track is adjusted, the better our chances look for the potential for a lesser impact from Fred. As of right now, impacts to be expected are: winds from 20-30mph, with wind gusts nearing 40-45mph; torrential rainfall, with amounts ranging from 2-4 inches in most areas, with some lower lying areas receiving up to 6 inches; and a very low, but not zero, risk for brief, spin-up tornadoes.