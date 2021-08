AP Preseason College Football Poll: Alabama Is Number One

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions.

Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll presented by Regions Bank. Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.

Auburn received votes, but did not make the Top 25.

The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 conferences each have five teams in the Top 25. The ACC and Big 12 each have three.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2020 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (47) 0-0 1548 1 2. Oklahoma (6) 0-0 1462 6 3. Clemson (6) 0-0 1447 3 4. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1393 2 5. Georgia (3) 0-0 1364 7 6. Texas A&M 0-0 1223 4 7. Iowa St. 0-0 1160 9 8. Cincinnati 0-0 1014 8 9. Notre Dame 0-0 1009 5 10. North Carolina 0-0 999 18 11. Oregon 0-0 968 – 12. Wisconsin 0-0 743 – 13. Florida 0-0 728 13 14. Miami 0-0 663 22 15. Southern Cal 0-0 660 21 16. LSU 0-0 631 – 17. Indiana 0-0 549 12 18. Iowa 0-0 513 16 19. Penn St. 0-0 456 – 20. Washington 0-0 449 – 21. Texas 0-0 350 19 22. Coastal Carolina 0-0 232 14 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 208 15 24. Utah 0-0 176 – 25. Arizona St. 0-0 125 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.

