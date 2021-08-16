ASU Football: Tickets on sale for Magic City Classic beginning Monday, August 16

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Tickets for the 80th annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola go on sale Monday morning to the general public.

Sales begin at 10 am on Monday, with kick set for 2:30 pm on October 30 inside Birmingham’s historic Legion Field.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Alabama State University ticket office or by calling (334) 229-4551. They can also be purchased by visiting the Magic City Classic by clicking here.

Alabama State opens the season at home against Miles on September 4 with kick set for 5 pm, and tickets are still available for that contest by calling the ticket office. The Alabama State University campus is mask-mandatory, and masks must be worn at all times inside ASU Stadium.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University football, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateFB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.