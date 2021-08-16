COVID-19 in Alabama: ICU Beds Scarce, Local Events Cancelled

by Alabama News Network Staff

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Alabama is causing a shortage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds statewide. It is also leading to many local events being cancelled.

The Alabama Hospital Association confirms to Alabama News Network that as of today, there are only two ICU beds available statewide. That is out of 1,562 beds across the state.

The outbreak is leading to some local events being cancelled.

The City of Montgomery has cancelled all events in city facilities for the upcoming HBCU Classic Weekend. The football games between Alabama State and Miles College on September 4 and between Tuskegee and Fort Valley State on September 5 will go on.

The City of Prattville has cancelled its Prattville Pops’ Welcome Back Concert that had been scheduled for August 22.

In Macon County, the “All Macon County Day” has been cancelled. Instead, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and blood drive is being planned. It is scheduled for August 28 in downtown Tuskegee.