Fred to Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, and a Tornado Threat to Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

ALL EYES ON FRED: Fred has become a better organized, but much of the storm activity remains on the eastern side of the storm. There will be some strengthening between now and landfall, which is expected to take place later tonight between Destin and Panama City Beach on the Florida panhandle, with maximum sustained winds around 60-65 mph and gusts as high as 70-75 mph. The Center of Fred will then track across Southeast Alabama overnight and during the morning hours Tuesday, before exiting in Georgia early Tuesday afternoon. Lot of potential impacts to talk about…

TORNADOES: With any land-falling tropical system, there is always a threat for quick, spin-up tornadoes along and east of the center of circulation. Many times, these are very short-lived and can impact your location with little warning…The SPC has much of Southeast Alabama highlighted in this threat for today and tonight.

WINDS: Winds will be increasing today as the system approaches the coast and it breezy across much of the area later today through Tuesday afternoon, but winds should not be a large factor for the western parts of the area (wind gusts of 20 mph or less). For locations that will be along and east of the path of the circulation center of Fred, wind gusts may reach as high as 35-45 mph, especially south of I-85 on tonight and into Tuesday morning and it why a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of Southeast Alabama.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory have been issued for other locations due to the expected breezy conditions.

FLOODING: Rainfall amounts from Fred look to range from less than a quarter in of rain in West Alabama, to as high as 2-4 inches in the East and Southeast Alabama.

Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the eastern half of the area.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Not much change in the overall forecast for your Monday, as we’ll start off mainly dry with partly sunny skies, but scattered to numerous showers and storms will become likely by the afternoon hours. Tropical showers and storms will be likely by the evening and late night hours for locations along and south of the I-85 corridor thanks to Fred. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s. As mentioned earlier, the east and southeastern parts of the area have been placed in a level 1/5 Marginal Risk due to the threat of a few brief spin-up tornadoes.

Leftover moisture from Fred will keep scattered to numerous showers and storms likely throughout the day on Tuesday, and again during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will range throughout the 80s on Tuesday, then will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A typical August weekend of weather for much of Alabama as we are forecasting partly sunny skies, with scattered showers and storms becoming possible by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s on both days.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: We are still track Grace, and the soon to be Henri.

The center of Tropical Depression Grace was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 70.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A west to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Slow strengthening is expected to begin by Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

The center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 32.4 North, longitude 62.9 West. The depression is moving toward the south-southwest near 5 mph and this motion is expected to continue this morning. A slow clockwise turn toward the southwest and west is anticipated during the next couple of days, followed by a continued westward motion on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass to the southeast and south of Bermuda during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1012 mb (29.89 inches).

Stay weather aware the next 36 hours!!!

Ryan