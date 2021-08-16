How do MPS Parents Feel After the First Day of School?

by Ja Nai Wright

Parents at Floyd Magnet School say their kids were anxious to go back to school. This is the first time some students will even step inside of a classroom.

One mom says that before sending her daughter back they discussed some safety rules that she should follow.

“We had talked about protecting, her protecting herself but also being protective because she has to come back home and if she is exposed then she exposed everybody else that is at home.” Kartz Bibb, MPS Parent

With the COVID-19 numbers rising once again in Alabama some parents were a little more skeptical about sending the kids back but they understand the value that comes with in person learning that cant be learned from a computer screen….

“School can do their part and and we do our part as parents, its a whole, you know as a whole make sure we all do it as a whole.” Shandriell Flowers, MPS Parent

“I don’t really believe that this was the best time for them to come back because of the increase and the spread and their are a lot of relaxed attitudes about you know students coming back.” Kartz Bibb

Montgomery Public Schools have safety protocols for students and staff inside the school buildings.