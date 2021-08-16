Montgomery Police Officer Charged with Domestic Violence

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says it has started disciplinary action against a police officer.

The department says 27-year-old Zavarius Jones has been charged with third degree domestic violence – third degree assault.

Police say they started their investigation on Saturday after responding to the 500 block of Clayton Street in reference to a domestic dispute that led to the arrests of both people involved.

Jones, who was assigned to the patrol division, was currently on administrative leave at the time of the incident, according to the department.