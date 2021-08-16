Mount Zion A.M.E Zion Church Celebrates 155 Years and the Restoration of their Historical Building

by Mattie Davis

Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion church boasts of being the backdrop to pivotal moments in the civil rights movement, though the original building itself has struggled to survive.

As they celebrated 155 years Sunday, leaders seem more confident now than ever that brighter days are on the horizon.

Just 10 days after Rosa Parks chose to stay seated on a city bus, sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Montgomery Improvement Association held their first meeting at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion church in Montgomery. This is where Martin Luther King Jr. was elected to his first leadership position in the civil rights movement.

The original building was left vacant in 1990 when the congregation moved to their current building. However, in the recent years efforts have been made to breathe life into the landmark Montgomery church that for decades has fallen by the wayside.

Long-time member Charles P. Everett IV is leading the project, with hopes of it becoming a museum and meeting place for the community.

Over the last years, improvements have been made to the outside of the building. Now, they will begin restoration of the inside, starting with the original room where the Montgomery Improvement Association first met.

Sommerville Hill of Brown Studio Architecture, has been apart of the long-time restoration since the early stages.

Sunday, the church celebrated 155 years. Project leaders hope this anniversary also marks the anniversary of what is to come with the restoration of the original church. They also want this to spark a movement of restoration throughout the Garden District area.

The next phase of the project including the museum is set to be complete by this time next year.