Selma City School Students Head Back to School

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Students in the Selma City school district went back-to-school for in-person learning Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams says the first day of school — went off without a hitch. She says the first week will be spent getting re-adjusted to in-school learning.

“We’re spending this week just building relationships, getting to know each other, and really getting acclimated to being back in school,” she said.

Williams says the district is taking every precaution to keep students and staff safe — during this latest surge of COVID-19 — and the Delta variant.

“All of our buildings are thoroughly cleaned. And we do still have our mask mandate. And so we are requiring that all of our teachers, leaders, staff, scholars, visitors wear masks. Most of our desks have desk shields. And if they don’t, we’ve got them every other desk so there’s still that barrier. And then just making sure we’re practicing proper hygiene, we’re washing our hands and using hand sanitizer,” said Williams.

“But we want to continue to encourage people to get the vaccine because we do know that the vaccine is the best way to mitigate the symptoms of COVID-19 and to slow the spread.”

A virtual school option is also available — for students in the 6th thru 12th grade.

The Selma City School district has nine schools — about 200 teachers — and serves about 2500 students.