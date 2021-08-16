Special Events for HBCU Classic Weekend in Montgomery Canceled; Football Games Will Go On

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has announced that due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, all events and festivities at city facilities for the HBCU Classic Weekend will be canceled. This will not affect the football games.

The city says the Red Tails Classic and the Labor Day Classic will be played as planned with health and safety precautions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Canceled events include:

The Glory on the Riverfront Gospel concert featuring Tye Tribbett

Move Montgomery’s 5K Fun Run

Night on the River featuring the Isley Brothers

Downtown After Hours

Capital City Battle of the Bands

The Bama State Music Fest

FanFest and any special zones/VIP areas at the games

The city says it will work with event organizers to reschedule concerts for a later date, if possible.

The Labor Day Classic features Alabama State hosting Miles College at the ASU Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Red Tails Classic will be held between Tuskegee and Fort Valley State at Cramton Bowl on Sunday, Sept. 5.