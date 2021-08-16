Tuscaloosa Keeps Construction Ban on Student Housing

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — City leaders have extended a ban on the construction of large student housing developments in the hometown of the University of Alabama. The Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously extended a moratorium that began in January 2019 during a meeting last week. The Tuscaloosa News reports the prohibition on permits for large-scale student housing projects will last at least until May 2022. The votes came at the urging of Mayor Walt Maddox. He says more work was needed to create rules and regulations to prevent such developments from becoming a drain of the city of about 101,000.

