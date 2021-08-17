Back To Weather As Usual

Tropical Depression Fred continues to move farther away from us. We’re returning to typical August weather conditions going forward. This means lots of sunshine along with pop up afternoon showers and storms. The sunny skies will help send temps into the 90s each afternoon. Those afternoon storms will be capable of brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. We finish out the work week with weather conditions I previously mentioned. Over the weekend, it’s fewer storms and more sunshine. As a result, temps climb into the mid 90s again. It’s going to be another hot and humid weather pattern that will extend well into next week.