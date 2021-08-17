Montgomery Man Charged in Troy Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say a Montgomery man has been charged in a shooting death that happened Saturday.

Police say 32-year-old Jerrald Carmichael Theodias Sankey of Montgomery is charged with murder in the shooting death of 52-year-old Anthony Carl Hodges of Troy.

Police say at around 11:44 p.m. on Saturday August 14, they were called to the 100 block of Hubbard Street. That’s where they found Hodges dead of a gunshot wound.

Sankey was taken into custody in Troy without incident and taken to the Pike County Jail on a $250,000 bond.