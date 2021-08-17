Montgomery Man Charged with Fleeing Traffic Stop in Millbrook

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say a Montgomery man tried to run away from a traffic stop on Main Street.

Police say they were conducting a traffic investigation on Main Street near Newton Lane today. Officers say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

That’s when they say the man inside the vehicle, 31-year-old Nicholas Shipman, got out and ran across traffic and into a yard before he was tased.

Shipman is charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Police say he was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the Elmore County Jail, where he remains under a $1,500.00 bond. Police say he will also face outstanding felony warrants from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Tallapoosa County.

“He fled across one of our busiest thoroughfares during lunch time traffic, placing himself, officers and the motoring public in danger,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said in a statement.