Mother and Boyfriend Charged in Death of Toddler

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Mobile say child abuse by a mother and her boyfriend killed a three-year-old boy.

Tatanya Edwards turned herself in on Friday and Abraham Hatch turned himself in on Sunday, Mobile police charge Edwards with felony murder and Hatch with capital murder. Both remain jailed Monday.

The boy died Wednesday in a Mobile hospital after being found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest days earlier.

Police say he had suffered severe head trauma and other injuries. Investigators say an autopsy of the boy shows that he had been abused “over some time.” Mobile police say 19-year-old Hatch was dating 26-year-old Edwards when the abuse occurred.

